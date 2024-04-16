2024 Region III Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Soto, sponsor of Spc. Alexander Rivera from the Puerto Rico National Guard, takes video of Rivera during the obstacle course portion of the Region III Best Warrior Competition held at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville Kentucky, April 16, 2024. The competition showcases the adaptiveness, resilience, and lethality of our forces affirming the readiness of National Guard citizen-Soldiers to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

