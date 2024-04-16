Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Region III Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 12]

    2024 Region III Best Warrior Competition

    KY, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    U.S. Army Spc. William Hillman, an Air Defense Battle Management Systems Operator with the Mississippi National Guard's 1-204th Air Defense Artillery, splashes water on his face after he finished the obstacle course portion of the Region III Best Warrior Competition held at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville Kentucky, April 16, 2024. The competition showcases the adaptiveness, resilience, and lethality of our forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 01:04
    Location: KY, US
    Kentucky National Guard
    National Guard
    2024 Best Warrior
    Region3BWC2024

