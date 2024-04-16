2024 Region III Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Spc. William Hillman, an Air Defense Battle Management Systems Operator with the Mississippi National Guard's 1-204th Air Defense Artillery, splashes water on his face after he finished the obstacle course portion of the Region III Best Warrior Competition held at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville Kentucky, April 16, 2024. The competition showcases the adaptiveness, resilience, and lethality of our forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

