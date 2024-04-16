240417-N-CV021-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 17, 2024) Seaman Mario Perez, from Bronx, New York, establishes communication with the pilothouse from the missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-Class Underway Replenishment Oiler USNS John Ericson (T-AO-194) in the Philippine Sea, April 17. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander Task Force (CTF 73), in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 23:52 Photo ID: 8344478 VIRIN: 240417-N-CV021-1003 Resolution: 6252x4168 Size: 2.83 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: BRONX, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericson in the Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.