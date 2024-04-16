Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunderbirds kick off 2024 season at Luke AFB [Image 2 of 8]

    Thunderbirds kick off 2024 season at Luke AFB

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 22-24, 2024. Luke Days 2024 was a symbolic way for the Thunderbirds to kick off their 2024 season, as it was the very place they were founded back in 1953. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 21:48
    Photo ID: 8344391
    VIRIN: 240323-F-NI202-1010
    Resolution: 5956x4254
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds kick off 2024 season at Luke AFB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunderbirds kick off 2024 season at Luke AFB
    Thunderbirds kick off 2024 season at Luke AFB
    Thunderbirds kick off 2024 season at Luke AFB
    Thunderbirds kick off 2024 season at Luke AFB
    Thunderbirds kick off 2024 season at Luke AFB
    Thunderbirds kick off 2024 season at Luke AFB
    Thunderbirds kick off 2024 season at Luke AFB
    Thunderbirds kick off 2024 season at Luke AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Thunderbirds
    Luke Days 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT