U.S. Marine Corps Col. William G. Heiken, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Wing 24, observes as Marines with Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircrafts Wing, arrive in MV-22B Ospreys in preparation for Marine Rotational Force Darwin (MRF-D) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 16, 2024. MRF-D is a deployment held in Australia that enhances capabilities and readiness of both the United States Marine Corps and the Australian Defense Force and continues to help strengthen the alliance between the two nations. VMM-268 will serve as the Aviation Combat Element for the upcoming iteration of MRF-D. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 22:00 Photo ID: 8344387 VIRIN: 240416-M-DR994-1216 Resolution: 3929x5893 Size: 1.87 MB Location: MCBH, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMM-268 Marines Prepare for Marine Rotational Force Darwin [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Tania Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.