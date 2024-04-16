Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-268 Marines Prepare for Marine Rotational Force Darwin [Image 3 of 3]

    VMM-268 Marines Prepare for Marine Rotational Force Darwin

    MCBH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. William G. Heiken, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Wing 24, observes as Marines with Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircrafts Wing, arrive in MV-22B Ospreys in preparation for Marine Rotational Force Darwin (MRF-D) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 16, 2024. MRF-D is a deployment held in Australia that enhances capabilities and readiness of both the United States Marine Corps and the Australian Defense Force and continues to help strengthen the alliance between the two nations. VMM-268 will serve as the Aviation Combat Element for the upcoming iteration of MRF-D. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 22:00
    Photo ID: 8344387
    VIRIN: 240416-M-DR994-1216
    Resolution: 3929x5893
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: MCBH, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-268 Marines Prepare for Marine Rotational Force Darwin [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Tania Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAG24
    MRFD
    VMM268

