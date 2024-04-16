Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEST RANGER COMPETITION 2024 [Image 15 of 20]

    BEST RANGER COMPETITION 2024

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers render a salute during an opening ceremony during day two of the Best Ranger Competition at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ga., April 13, 2024. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a two-man team competition where competitors push themselves mentally and physically over three days and two nights to earn the title of “Best Ranger”. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 18:24
    Photo ID: 8344172
    VIRIN: 240413-A-CG814-1026
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, BEST RANGER COMPETITION 2024 [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ARTB
    RTLW
    INFANTRYWEEK
    BestRangerCompetition
    Fort Moore
    BRC24

