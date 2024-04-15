U.S. Army 1st Lt. Noah Stewart, assigned to 1st Infantry Divison, Fort Riley, Kan., tries to turn over a tire during the Best Ranger Competition at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ga., April 13, 2024. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a two-man team competition where competitors push themselves mentally and physically over three days and two nights to earn the title of “Best Ranger”. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 18:24 Photo ID: 8344170 VIRIN: 240413-A-CG814-1143 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.39 MB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BEST RANGER COMPETITION 2024 [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.