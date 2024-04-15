DLA Director LTG Simerly Visits DSC Richmond

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, left, Defense Logistics Agency director, surveys service members during a visit to Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, April 15, 2024. Simerly recently took command of DLA and visited with various organizations on the installation as a part of his orientation. (DoD photo by Nicholas Pilch)
