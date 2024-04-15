Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Director LTG Simerly Visits DSC Richmond [Image 1 of 8]

    DLA Director LTG Simerly Visits DSC Richmond

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch    

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, right, Defense Logistics Agency director, visits with DLA Aviation leadership during a visit to Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, April 15, 2024. Simerly recently took command of DLA and visited with various organizations on the installation as a part of his orientation. (DoD photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    This work, DLA Director LTG Simerly Visits DSC Richmond [Image 8 of 8], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DLA
    DLA Aviation
    Simerly
    DSC Richmond

