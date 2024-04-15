Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Civil Engineer Squadron Complex [Image 7 of 7]

    Tyndall Civil Engineer Squadron Complex

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing

    A contractor secures steel framing on top of the future 325th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 28, 2024. The EOD facility will be one of four buildings that make up the future 325th CES complex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 15:19
    Photo ID: 8343746
    VIRIN: 240328-F-NF392-2172
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Tyndall Civil Engineer Squadron Complex [Image 7 of 7], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCEC
    NDR
    Tyndall Rebuild

