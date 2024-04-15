A contractor secures steel framing on top of the future 325th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 28, 2024. The EOD facility will be one of four buildings that make up the future 325th CES complex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 15:19 Photo ID: 8343746 VIRIN: 240328-F-NF392-2172 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.09 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall Civil Engineer Squadron Complex [Image 7 of 7], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.