The second floor of the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron administration facility overlooks the future 325th CES complex site at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 28, 2024. This section of the facility will be reserved for administrative offices and two outdoor patios with open-space areas reserved for plant life and water features. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2024 15:19
|Photo ID:
|8343745
|VIRIN:
|240328-F-NF392-2121
|Resolution:
|8026x5351
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall Civil Engineer Squadron Complex [Image 7 of 7], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
