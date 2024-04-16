Tyndall Civil Engineer Squadron Complex

The exterior of the future 325th Civil Engineer Squadron administration facility takes shape at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 28, 2024. The notice to proceed with the project was initiated in the fall of 2022 and is estimated for completion by early 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 Photo ID: 8343743 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US