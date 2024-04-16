Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Civil Engineer Squadron Complex [Image 3 of 7]

    Tyndall Civil Engineer Squadron Complex

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing

    A contractor digs a trench on the site of the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron complex at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 28, 2024. The trench is cleared to lay piping for the sewer and irrigation systems utilized by the facilities in the rebuild zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 15:19
    Photo ID: 8343742
    VIRIN: 240328-F-NF392-2055
    Resolution: 8011x5341
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall Civil Engineer Squadron Complex [Image 7 of 7], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall Civil Engineer Squadron Complex
    AFCEC
    NDR
    Tyndall Rebuild

