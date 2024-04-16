Tyndall Civil Engineer Squadron Complex

A contractor digs a trench on the site of the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron complex at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 28, 2024. The trench is cleared to lay piping for the sewer and irrigation systems utilized by the facilities in the rebuild zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

