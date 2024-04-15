Contractors assigned to the civil engineer complex rebuild site weld steel on the roof of the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron maintenance facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 28, 2024. The 325th CES complex will be comprised of four facilities and is projected for completion by early 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2024 15:19
|Photo ID:
|8343741
|VIRIN:
|240328-F-NF392-2020
|Resolution:
|8198x5465
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall Civil Engineer Squadron Complex [Image 7 of 7], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
