Tyndall Civil Engineer Squadron Complex

Erected steel makes up the frame of the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron maintenance facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 28, 2024. The 36,789 square foot building is projected to be part of a four-facility compound when construction is complete on the future 325th CES complex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

