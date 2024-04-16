Erected steel makes up the frame of the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron maintenance facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 28, 2024. The 36,789 square foot building is projected to be part of a four-facility compound when construction is complete on the future 325th CES complex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2024 15:19
|Photo ID:
|8343740
|VIRIN:
|240328-F-NF392-2006
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall Civil Engineer Squadron Complex [Image 7 of 7], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS
