    Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day 2024 [Image 69 of 69]

    Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day 2024

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses with the Sasebo City mascots, Sasebo Burger Boy and Boko-chan, during the Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day open base event at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), April 13, 2024. For the first time in a decade, CFAS opened its main base complex to the public to celebrate the friendship and partnership between the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and the local Japanese community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 05:23
    Photo ID: 8342655
    VIRIN: 240413-N-WS494-1222
    Resolution: 3538x2654
    Size: 910.04 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day 2024 [Image 69 of 69], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    JMSDF
    Partnership
    FleetFriendshipDay

