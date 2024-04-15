Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo Band member performs during the Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day open base event at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), April 13, 2024. For the first time in a decade, CFAS opened its main base complex to the public to celebrate the friendship and partnership between the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and the local Japanese community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2024 05:23
|Photo ID:
|8342654
|VIRIN:
|240413-N-WS494-1217
|Resolution:
|6433x4293
|Size:
|937.55 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day 2024 [Image 69 of 69], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
