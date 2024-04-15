Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day 2024

Japanese community members visit food tents during the Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day open base event at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), April 13, 2024. For the first time in a decade, CFAS opened its main base complex to the public to celebrate the friendship and partnership between the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and the local Japanese community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

