    Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day 2024 [Image 64 of 69]

    Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day 2024

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo Band performs during the Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day open base event at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), April 13, 2024. For the first time in a decade, CFAS opened its main base complex to the public to celebrate the friendship and partnership between the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and the local Japanese community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 05:23
    Photo ID: 8342642
    VIRIN: 240413-N-II719-2054
    Resolution: 5419x3613
    Size: 8.41 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    JMSDF
    Partnership
    FleetFriendshipDay

