    Best Ranger Competition, Team 40 [Image 6 of 7]

    Best Ranger Competition, Team 40

    31905, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Paul Won 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    A member of Team 40, representing the 75th Ranger Regiment, carries a keg during the 40th Annual Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David E. Grange Best Ranger Competition at Ft. Moore, Ga. on Apr. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Ranger Competition, Team 40 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Paul Won, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    75th Ranger Regiment
    Best Ranger Competition
    Rangers Lead The Way
    Team 40
    1st. Lt. Andrew Winski
    Sgt. Matthew Dunphy

