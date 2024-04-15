Members of Team 40, representing the 75th Ranger Regiment, prepare a Skedco during the 40th Annual Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David E. Grange Best Ranger Competition at Ft. Moore, Ga. on Apr. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 00:10 Photo ID: 8342378 VIRIN: 240413-A-YP145-1059 Resolution: 6336x9504 Size: 5.56 MB Location: 31905, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Ranger Competition, Team 40 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Paul Won, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.