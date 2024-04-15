A member of Team 40, representing the 75th Ranger Regiment, carries a keg during the 40th Annual Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David E. Grange Best Ranger Competition at Ft. Moore, Ga. on Apr. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Paul Won)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2024 00:10
|Photo ID:
|8342377
|VIRIN:
|240413-A-YP145-1050
|Resolution:
|6336x9504
|Size:
|8.17 MB
|Location:
|31905, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Ranger Competition, Team 40 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Paul Won, identified by DVIDS
