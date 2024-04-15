Best Ranger Competition 2024

U.S. Army soldiers zipline toward the Alabama/Georgia state line at Best Ranger Competition at Fort Moore, Ga., April 13, 2024. The competition has evolved over the past forty years from a competition that was originally created to salute the best two-man "buddy" team in the Ranger Department at Fort Benning, GA to today, where we determine the best two-man team in the entire United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)
