    Best Ranger Competition 2024 [Image 14 of 15]

    Best Ranger Competition 2024

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army soldiers canoe the Chattahoochee River at Best Ranger Competition at Fort Moore, Ga., April 13, 2024. The competition has evolved over the past forty years from a competition that was originally created to salute the best two-man "buddy" team in the Ranger Department at Fort Benning, GA to today, where we determine the best two-man team in the entire United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 00:18
    Photo ID: 8342317
    VIRIN: 240413-A-MK555-1361
    Resolution: 5310x3540
    Size: 13 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Ranger Competition 2024 [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ranger
    InfantryWeek
    BRC24
    Best Ranger Competition 2024

