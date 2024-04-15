A U.S. Army soldier assigned to 1st Cavalry Division scales a wall at day two of Best Ranger Competition at AJ McClung Stadium, Fort Moore, Ga., April 13, 2024. The competition has evolved over the past forty years from a competition that was originally created to salute the best two-man "buddy" team in the Ranger Department at Fort Benning, GA to today, where we determine the best two-man team in the entire United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 00:18 Photo ID: 8342314 VIRIN: 240413-A-MK555-1110 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.29 MB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Ranger Competition 2024 [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.