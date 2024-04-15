Best Ranger Competition 2024

U.S. Soldiers walk onto the field where they will compete Day Stakes at Best Ranger Competition on AJ McClung Stadium, Fort Moore, Ga., April 13, 2024. The competition has evolved over the past forty years from a competition that was originally created to salute the best two-man "buddy" team in the Ranger Department at Fort Benning, GA to today, where we determine the best two-man team in the entire United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

