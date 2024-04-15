Commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Healy visits TSC

Capt. Michele Schallip, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20), with leaders from the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 15, 2024. Schallip had the opportunity to speak with TSC leaders and to learn more about the mission of the newest Department of Defense Regional Center. Throughout the conversation they explored ways Schallip and the crew on Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) can partner together with the TSC to increase Arctic education for security practitioners. (DoD photo by Amber Kurka)

