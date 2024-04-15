DAF General Counsel makes first visit to Wake Island

Maj. Kalyn Howard, commander, Detachment 1 Pacific Air Forces Regional Support Center, talks about the impact flooding from a storm in January of 2024 has had on the dorms with Peter Beshar, General Counsel U.S. Department of the Air Force during a visit to Wake Island, March 22, 2024. Beshar walked through the downtown area that was impacted the most by flooding that occurred during a storm surge earlier this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Jhanelle Haag)

