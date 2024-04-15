Lt. Col. Matthew Forney, right, 611 Civil Engineer commander, discusses infrastructure with Peter Beshar, General Counsel U.S. Department of the Air Force, during a visit to Wake Island, March 22, 2024. Beshar visited key sites on the island and reviewed infrastructure during his visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Jhanelle Haag)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 19:47
|Photo ID:
|8342065
|VIRIN:
|240321-F-DW238-1007
|Resolution:
|5809x3877
|Size:
|11.16 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DAF General Counsel makes first visit to Wake Island [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Jhanelle Haag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DAF General Counsel makes first visit to Wake Island
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT