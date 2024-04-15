Peter Beshar, General Counsel U.S. Department of the Air Force, center, listens to Airmen and civilians detail the maintenance requirements for the fuel distribution system in a corrosive environment during a visit to Wake Island, March 22, 2024. This was Beshar’s first visit to the island where he serves as the Governor and civil administrative authority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Jhanelle Haag)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 19:46
|Photo ID:
|8342064
|VIRIN:
|240321-F-DW238-1006
|Resolution:
|5990x3998
|Size:
|11.45 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DAF General Counsel makes first visit to Wake Island [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Jhanelle Haag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DAF General Counsel makes first visit to Wake Island
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT