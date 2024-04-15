Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAF General Counsel makes first visit to Wake Island [Image 2 of 4]

    DAF General Counsel makes first visit to Wake Island

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Maj. Jhanelle Haag 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Peter Beshar, General Counsel U.S. Department of the Air Force, center, listens to Airmen and civilians detail the maintenance requirements for the fuel distribution system in a corrosive environment during a visit to Wake Island, March 22, 2024. This was Beshar’s first visit to the island where he serves as the Governor and civil administrative authority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Jhanelle Haag)

