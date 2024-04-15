DAF General Counsel makes first visit to Wake Island

Peter Beshar, General Counsel U.S. Department of the Air Force, center, listens to Airmen and civilians detail the maintenance requirements for the fuel distribution system in a corrosive environment during a visit to Wake Island, March 22, 2024. This was Beshar’s first visit to the island where he serves as the Governor and civil administrative authority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Jhanelle Haag)

