Peter Beshar, General Counsel U.S. Department of the Air Force, center, poses with leadership from the Pacific Air Forces Regional Support Center after arriving to Wake Island, March 22, 2024. During Beshar’s visit, he met with Airmen and civilians to discuss the current state of the Island and see what actions were needed to sustain and resource it appropriately. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Jhanelle Haag)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 19:47
|Photo ID:
|8342063
|VIRIN:
|240321-F-DW238-1001
|Resolution:
|4888x4888
|Size:
|11.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DAF General Counsel makes first visit to Wake Island [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Jhanelle Haag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DAF General Counsel makes first visit to Wake Island
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT