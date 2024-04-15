Family Fun Fest 2024

Travis Air Force Base leadership and military children present the Proclamation of the Month of the Military Child, Child Autism Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month during a Family Fun Fest event at Travis AFB, California, April 10, 2024. April is the Month of the Military Child; U.S. President Joe Biden called upon the people of the United States to honor the children of service members and veterans with appropriate ceremonies and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

