Family Fun Fest 2024

Travis Air Force Base leadership and military children pose for a photo after tying ribbons around a tree during a Family Fun Fest event in support of Autism Awareness Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Month of the Military Child at Travis AFB, California, April 10, 2024. These ribbons are symbols that serve as a reminder throughout the month of April to cherish our children and families every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

