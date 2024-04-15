Family Fun Fest 2024

U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West performs during a Family Fun Fest event in support of Autism Awareness Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Month of the Military Child at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 10, 2024. April is the Month of the Military Child; U.S. President Joe Biden voiced that military children embody the very best of America — shouldering the unique challenges military life places on families across our Nation and around the world with tenacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

