    Family Fun Fest 2024 [Image 2 of 8]

    Family Fun Fest 2024

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Family Advocacy personnel smile for a photo during a Family Fun Fest event in support of Autism Awareness Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Month of the Military Child at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 10, 2024. April is the Month of the Military Child; U.S. President Joe Biden voiced that military children embody the very best of America — shouldering the unique challenges military life places on families across our Nation and around the world with tenacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 19:09
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Fun Fest 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Travis
    California
    AMC
    Month of the Military Child
    Fun Fest

