    2024 Joint Service Drill Exhibition [Image 22 of 24]

    2024 Joint Service Drill Exhibition

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Ethan Scofield 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Service members from across each branch of the Armed Forces perform during the Joint Service Drill Exhibition, April. 13, 2024 at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. Despite competitive showings from each branch, the Marine Corps took home first in back-to-back outings. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ethan Scofield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 16:24
    Photo ID: 8341406
    VIRIN: 240413-A-LT474-1087
    Resolution: 6299x4199
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Joint Service Drill Exhibition [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

