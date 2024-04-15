Service members from across each branch of the Armed Forces perform during the Joint Service Drill Exhibition, April. 13, 2024 at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. Despite competitive showings from each branch, the Marine Corps took home first in back-to-back outings. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ethan Scofield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 16:24 Photo ID: 8341397 VIRIN: 240413-A-LT474-1072 Resolution: 4738x3159 Size: 2.11 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Joint Service Drill Exhibition [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.