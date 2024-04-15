Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    927th ASTS conducts Black Hawk 101 training [Image 4 of 4]

    927th ASTS conducts Black Hawk 101 training

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey 

    927th Air Refueling Wing

    927th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Airmen load a simulated patient onto a 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 6, 2024. The 927th ASTS partnered with the 5-159th to conduct Black Hawk and aeromedical evacuation familiarization training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 14:03
    Photo ID: 8340938
    VIRIN: 240407-F-ON299-1007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 927th ASTS conducts Black Hawk 101 training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Leah Ritchey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Hawk
    Training
    Reserve Ready

