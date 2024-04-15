927th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Airmen gather around a 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to receive a safety and information briefing on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 6, 2024. The 927th ASTS partnered with the 5-159th to conduct Black Hawk and aeromedical evacuation familiarization training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 14:03 Photo ID: 8340935 VIRIN: 240407-F-ON299-1002 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.91 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 927th ASTS conducts Black Hawk 101 training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Leah Ritchey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.