Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two-time Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork, his wife Bianca Wilfork, and country music artist, Mickey Guyton Visit Walter Reed's Warriors [Image 6 of 8]

    Two-time Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork, his wife Bianca Wilfork, and country music artist, Mickey Guyton Visit Walter Reed's Warriors

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Quinton Lyons 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Two-time Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork present a signed football to a patient at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's, Military Advanced Training Center (MATC), on April 11, 2024.

    The trios Well Wish Visit, guided by the Warrior and Family Coordination Cell, was more than a meeting; it was a shared exchange of resilience and gratitude, and a way to express their heartfelt support to the nations heroes and their families. The visit began with patients in the inpatient ward and ended with visiting patients of the MATC, a state-of-the-art facility where service members, retirees and family members use sophisticated prosthetics and cutting-edge athletic equipment to move from injury to independence.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 12:49
    Photo ID: 8340758
    VIRIN: 240411-D-HU234-1001
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two-time Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork, his wife Bianca Wilfork, and country music artist, Mickey Guyton Visit Walter Reed's Warriors [Image 8 of 8], by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Two-time Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork, his wife Bianca Wilfork, and country music artist, Mickey Guyton Visit Walter Reed's Warriors
    Two-time Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork, his wife Bianca Wilfork, and country music artist, Mickey Guyton Visit Walter Reed's Warriors
    Two-time Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork, his wife Bianca Wilfork, and country music artist, Mickey Guyton Visit Walter Reed's Warriors
    Two-time Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork, his wife Bianca Wilfork, and country music artist, Mickey Guyton Visit Walter Reed's Warriors
    Two-time Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork, his wife Bianca Wilfork, and country music artist, Mickey Guyton Visit Walter Reed's Warriors
    Two-time Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork, his wife Bianca Wilfork, and country music artist, Mickey Guyton Visit Walter Reed's Warriors
    Two-time Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork, his wife Bianca Wilfork, and country music artist, Mickey Guyton Visit Walter Reed's Warriors
    Two-time Superbowl Champion Vince Wilfork, his wife Bianca Wilfork, and country music artist, Mickey Guyton Visit Walter Reed's Warriors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military health
    Walter Reed
    wounded warriors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT