SCEPTRE training | 3rd Radio Battalion

A U.S. Marine with 3rd Radio Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, utilizes 3dB Labs SCEPTRE software during a training event held by Metrea Spectrum Operations at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on April 3, 2024. The training served to familiarize Marines on collecting reports and analyzing signals while tracking friendly team movements and simulated enemy positions as a part of exercise Corvus Dawn 24 battalion operations. CD24 sharpened 3rd RADBN's ability to provide technical information related capabilities to III Marine Expeditionary Force and the joint and multi-national force throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Ruiz)

Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US by SSgt Samuel Ruiz