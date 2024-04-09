Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCEPTRE training | 3rd Radio Battalion

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Ruiz 

    III MEF Information Group     

    A U.S. Marine with 3rd Radio Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, utilizes 3dB Labs SCEPTRE software during a training event held by Metrea Spectrum Operations at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on April 3, 2024. The training served to familiarize Marines on collecting reports and analyzing signals while tracking friendly team movements and simulated enemy positions as a part of exercise Corvus Dawn 24 battalion operations. CD24 sharpened 3rd RADBN's ability to provide technical information related capabilities to III Marine Expeditionary Force and the joint and multi-national force throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Ruiz)

