U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian Mulvihill, front, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, lays down a wreath for a fallen Australian servicemember during a last post ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, April 8, 2024. The Australian War Memorial is a national war memorial and museum dedicated to all Australians who died during war. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Mulvihill is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Madison Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 04:35
|Photo ID:
|8340083
|VIRIN:
|240408-M-UO374-2018
|Resolution:
|1037x930
|Size:
|275.38 KB
|Location:
|CAMPBELL, ACT, AU
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines with MRF-D 24.3 visit Australian War Memorial [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Madison Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
