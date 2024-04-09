U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian Mulvihill, front, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, lays down a wreath for a fallen Australian servicemember during a last post ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, April 8, 2024. The Australian War Memorial is a national war memorial and museum dedicated to all Australians who died during war. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Mulvihill is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Madison Reynolds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 04:35 Photo ID: 8340083 VIRIN: 240408-M-UO374-2018 Resolution: 1037x930 Size: 275.38 KB Location: CAMPBELL, ACT, AU Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines with MRF-D 24.3 visit Australian War Memorial [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Madison Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.