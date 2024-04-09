Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with MRF-D 24.3 visit Australian War Memorial [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Marines with MRF-D 24.3 visit Australian War Memorial

    CAMPBELL, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Capt. Madison Reynolds 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian Mulvihill, left, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, and an Australian veteran stand at attention during a last post ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, April 8, 2024. The Australian War Memorial is a national war memorial and museum dedicated to all Australians who died during war. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Mulvihill is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Madison Reynolds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 04:33
    Location: CAMPBELL, ACT, AU
    USMC
    5th Marine Regiment
    Australia
    Marines
    Canberra
    MRF-D

