U.S. Marines with MRF-D 24.3 visit Australian War Memorial

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, receive a tour at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, April 8, 2024. During the visit, key leadership from MRF-D 24.3 met with local leaders and participated in a last post ceremony at the memorial. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Madison Reynolds)

