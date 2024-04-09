Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean Flying Training 2024 Special Edition Trading Cards [Image 9 of 10]

    Korean Flying Training 2024 Special Edition Trading Cards

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A graphic of a special edition trading card depicting an MQ-9 Reaper in support of Korea Flying Training 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 12, 2024. Korea Flying Training 24 is an annual large-scale U.S. and ROKAF integration flying exercise designed to improve interoperability of combined and joint airpower execution, face-to-face combined mission planning, flying execution, and effective debriefing to train mission commanders and aircrew to operate and succeed in robust, complex scenarios. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 23:48
    Photo ID: 8340009
    VIRIN: 240402-F-YG789-1292
    Resolution: 1372x1826
    Size: 996.07 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean Flying Training 2024 Special Edition Trading Cards [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    INDOPACOM
    Korea Flying Training 24
    KFT

