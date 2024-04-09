240401-N-FN072-5547 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 1, 2024)

Command Master Chief, Antonio Roberts, and Chief Electronic Technician, Matthew Neiner, cut a cake on the mess decks commemorating the 131st Chief Petty Officer birthday aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) on April 1, 2024. USS Antietam (CG 54) is deployed in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) program, a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 23:08 Photo ID: 8339971 VIRIN: 240401-N-FN072-5547 Resolution: 5456x3632 Size: 5.95 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CPO Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Julia Boykin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.