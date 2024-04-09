AFAF Proclamation Signing

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, signs an Air Force Assistance Fund proclamation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 2, 2024. The Air Force Assistance Fund is an annual effort to raise funds for the charities that provide support to our Air Force families in need —active duty, retirees, reservists, national guard and dependents, including surviving spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

