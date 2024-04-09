Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFAF Proclamation Signing [Image 3 of 3]

    AFAF Proclamation Signing

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, signs an Air Force Assistance Fund proclamation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 2, 2024. The Air Force Assistance Fund is an annual effort to raise funds for the charities that provide support to our Air Force families in need —active duty, retirees, reservists, national guard and dependents, including surviving spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 21:54
    Photo ID: 8339881
    VIRIN: 240402-F-NU460-1040
    Resolution: 6524x4354
    Size: 21.4 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFAF Proclamation Signing [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Assistance Fund

