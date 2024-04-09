Unified Command works to open Limited Access Channel to Port of Baltimore

Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command salvors use the crane barge Chesapeake 1000 to move a large piece of supporting steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, April 14, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. The Chesapeake 1000 is the largest floating crane on the Eastern Seaboard, and removing these large pieces will help open a Limited Access Channel that allows one-way ship traffic to the Port of Baltimore.



Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

