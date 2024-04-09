Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade [Image 36 of 41]

    2024 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (interim), D.C. National Guard, and the 257th Army Band joined Mayor Muriel Bowser for the 2024 Emancipation Day Parade and concert. The event which commemorates the end of slavery is organized by the Mayor's Office of Community Affairs (MOCA). On April 16, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, ending slavery in the District of Columbia. Passage of the law came over 8 months before President Lincoln issued his Emancipation Proclamation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 18:20
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
