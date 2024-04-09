2024 D.C. Emancipation Day Parade

Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (interim), D.C. National Guard, and the 257th Army Band joined Mayor Muriel Bowser for the 2024 Emancipation Day Parade and concert. The event which commemorates the end of slavery is organized by the Mayor's Office of Community Affairs (MOCA). On April 16, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, ending slavery in the District of Columbia. Passage of the law came over 8 months before President Lincoln issued his Emancipation Proclamation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

